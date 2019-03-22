James "Jimmy" Elbert Ford passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, March 20, 2019 at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. He was born December 14, 1937 the 5th of 6 children to Elbert and Maudie (Rudd) Ford. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1956 and attended Tyler Junior College. He served 6 years in the U.S. Navy and retired from Carrier in 2000 after 26 years. Jimmy served in the early years of Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Chapel Hill Little League as a coach and board member.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat Ingram Ford of New Chapel Hill; sons Michael Ford (Sandra) and Thomas Ford (Audrey) both of New Chapel Hill; brother, Jerry Ford (Jackie) of New Caney, TX; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Bloodsworth and Bro. Mike Ford officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dale Acker, Ty Ford, John Gerdes, Rocky McMillan, Newt Pinkerton, Joe Prather, David Rudd, Rodney Rudd. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Ford, Kepen Gilliam, Thomas Johnston, Charlie Kirkley, Ed Prather, Keith Prather, Don Slayton, Leon Walton, and members of The Pairs and Spares Class at Bethel Baptist Church.
Memorials can be made to: Williams Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 132795, Tyler, TX 75713-2795 or Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester, Tyler, TX 75701 or at AlzAlliance.org
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019