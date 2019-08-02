Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward "Bull" Durham. View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

James Edward "Bull" Durham, 86 of Van, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Van. He was born January 13, 1933 in Tyler to the late Goldie and Ruby White Durham. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, worked as a truck driver, retiring after driving for ABF and Red Ball Trucking companies. He was a member of Pruitt Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Rhea Maxfield Durham; and brothers, Fred Thomas Durham and Billy Royce Durham.



Survivors are his children, Kent Durham, Keith Durham, Barry Durham and Kimberli Durham all of Van, Texas; grandchildren, Kris Durham, Katie Beckett, Jennifer Lewis, Kelly Britton, Jordan Durham, Taylor Jones, Shelby Van Sickle and Lillie Van Sickle; great-grandchildren, Lola Beckett, Karly Durham, Kash Durham, Lawson Williams, Lynnleigh Williams and Katherine Britton; sister, Evelyn Leggette and husband, Charles of Chapel Hill and sister in law, Kay Cole and husband, Andy of Van.



The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Bro. David McNary officiating, with burial at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Tyler.



Pallbearers will be Steve Cook, Preston Maxfield, Kerry Horton, Kris Durham, Drew Cole and Andy Cole. Honorary pallbearers are Barry Durham, Shelby Van Sickle, John Hancock and Glen Cook.



James Edward "Bull" Durham, 86 of Van, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Van. He was born January 13, 1933 in Tyler to the late Goldie and Ruby White Durham. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, worked as a truck driver, retiring after driving for ABF and Red Ball Trucking companies. He was a member of Pruitt Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Rhea Maxfield Durham; and brothers, Fred Thomas Durham and Billy Royce Durham.Survivors are his children, Kent Durham, Keith Durham, Barry Durham and Kimberli Durham all of Van, Texas; grandchildren, Kris Durham, Katie Beckett, Jennifer Lewis, Kelly Britton, Jordan Durham, Taylor Jones, Shelby Van Sickle and Lillie Van Sickle; great-grandchildren, Lola Beckett, Karly Durham, Kash Durham, Lawson Williams, Lynnleigh Williams and Katherine Britton; sister, Evelyn Leggette and husband, Charles of Chapel Hill and sister in law, Kay Cole and husband, Andy of Van.The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Bro. David McNary officiating, with burial at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Tyler.Pallbearers will be Steve Cook, Preston Maxfield, Kerry Horton, Kris Durham, Drew Cole and Andy Cole. Honorary pallbearers are Barry Durham, Shelby Van Sickle, John Hancock and Glen Cook. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close