Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow that the family of James Reese announce his sudden, unexpected passing after a brief illness. James was born on August 21, 1962 in Tyler, where he lived most of his life. He attended school in Tyler and Bullard, then went on to TJC and later to University of North Texas. He worked as a computer programmer most of his adult life.



James was known for his good humor and hard work ethic. He enjoyed technology and computers, and was known for his expansive knowledge in these fields. Friends and family would bring him their computer problems and in the rare instance where he didn't know how to solve them, he would quickly figure them out.



He had two great passions. First, he loved aviation, and knew all the arcana associated with some of the world's great aircraft, with his favorite being the SR-71 Blackbird and the P-38, which his grandfather flew in WWII. Second, he loved cars, the faster the better. Far and away his favorite was a little-known performance car made by Ford called the SVO, which he owned several of. When he traveled, there was often a car theme, such as visiting the plant where Corvettes are made, or traveling by train in Italy to tour the Ferrari plant



James never married or had children, and is survived by, and will be terribly missed by, his father, sister, brother and sister-in-law, aunts and uncles, six cousins, six nieces and nephews, and three second cousins.



The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, they request that donations be made in James's name to the orphanage fund at St John's Methodist Church in Georgetown, Texas, which James regularly supported.

It is with great sorrow that the family of James Reese announce his sudden, unexpected passing after a brief illness. James was born on August 21, 1962 in Tyler, where he lived most of his life. He attended school in Tyler and Bullard, then went on to TJC and later to University of North Texas. He worked as a computer programmer most of his adult life.James was known for his good humor and hard work ethic. He enjoyed technology and computers, and was known for his expansive knowledge in these fields. Friends and family would bring him their computer problems and in the rare instance where he didn't know how to solve them, he would quickly figure them out.He had two great passions. First, he loved aviation, and knew all the arcana associated with some of the world's great aircraft, with his favorite being the SR-71 Blackbird and the P-38, which his grandfather flew in WWII. Second, he loved cars, the faster the better. Far and away his favorite was a little-known performance car made by Ford called the SVO, which he owned several of. When he traveled, there was often a car theme, such as visiting the plant where Corvettes are made, or traveling by train in Italy to tour the Ferrari plantJames never married or had children, and is survived by, and will be terribly missed by, his father, sister, brother and sister-in-law, aunts and uncles, six cousins, six nieces and nephews, and three second cousins.The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, they request that donations be made in James's name to the orphanage fund at St John's Methodist Church in Georgetown, Texas, which James regularly supported. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close