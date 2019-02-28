Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Denny Hairston, Jr. was promoted to Heaven on February 26, 2019. A memorial service in his honor is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Tyler, with Dr. Stuart Baskin and The Reverend John P. Carr officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. A private family interment will be conducted under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Jimmy was a proud, sixth generation Tylerite. He was born on February 12, 1942, the only child of J. D. and Dixie Kay Hairston. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1960, attended Tyler Junior College and went on to graduate from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Banking and Finance in 1964. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta. While at SMU, he met the love of his life, Dorothy "Dottie"



Jimmy grew up in the First Presbyterian Church and was a faithful member throughout his life, serving as deacon, elder, and on various committees.



Jimmy liked nothing better than keeping up with old classmates and friends. He was instrumental in getting the 1960 classes of John Tyler and Robert E. Lee to hold joint reunions. He loved visiting with former classmates and could be found the day after the reunion gatherings hanging out in the lobby of a hotel or at the Egg and I hoping to run into a friend just one more time. To say the least, Jimmy was very outgoing, and if you were a friend of Jimmy's, you were a friend for life. His youngest granddaughter thought he was famous because everywhere they went together someone knew him.



Family was everything to Jim. He was a great husband, great father, and the best Big Daddy ever. He was doted on by women his entire life-- from his grandmothers who both lived next door, his mother, aunts, wife, three daughters, and three granddaughters. In return, he went above and beyond caring for them. He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Dorothy Denny (Dee Dee) Hairston Longoria Patterson.



Surviving to cherish Jim's memory are his devoted wife, of 55 years, Dottie; his daughter, Barbara Kay Hairston Haslett and granddaughter, Anna Kay Hairston Haslett of Tyler; his daughter, Katherine "Katie" Lillard Hairston Kennedy, husband Chuck , and daughter Lilly Katherine Kennedy of Houston; and granddaughter, Emily Longoria Brummett and husband Jeff Brummett of Bedford.



It is with heavy hearts that we release him to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



"Well done good and faithful servant: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."



If desired, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler, TX 75701.



James Denny Hairston, Jr. was promoted to Heaven on February 26, 2019. A memorial service in his honor is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Tyler, with Dr. Stuart Baskin and The Reverend John P. Carr officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. A private family interment will be conducted under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.Jimmy was a proud, sixth generation Tylerite. He was born on February 12, 1942, the only child of J. D. and Dixie Kay Hairston. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1960, attended Tyler Junior College and went on to graduate from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Banking and Finance in 1964. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta. While at SMU, he met the love of his life, Dorothy "Dottie" Smith Lillard and they married in 1963. He began his career in banking, was a stock broker, a petroleum landman, and finally a real estate developer.Jimmy grew up in the First Presbyterian Church and was a faithful member throughout his life, serving as deacon, elder, and on various committees.Jimmy liked nothing better than keeping up with old classmates and friends. He was instrumental in getting the 1960 classes of John Tyler and Robert E. Lee to hold joint reunions. He loved visiting with former classmates and could be found the day after the reunion gatherings hanging out in the lobby of a hotel or at the Egg and I hoping to run into a friend just one more time. To say the least, Jimmy was very outgoing, and if you were a friend of Jimmy's, you were a friend for life. His youngest granddaughter thought he was famous because everywhere they went together someone knew him.Family was everything to Jim. He was a great husband, great father, and the best Big Daddy ever. He was doted on by women his entire life-- from his grandmothers who both lived next door, his mother, aunts, wife, three daughters, and three granddaughters. In return, he went above and beyond caring for them. He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Dorothy Denny (Dee Dee) Hairston Longoria Patterson.Surviving to cherish Jim's memory are his devoted wife, of 55 years, Dottie; his daughter, Barbara Kay Hairston Haslett and granddaughter, Anna Kay Hairston Haslett of Tyler; his daughter, Katherine "Katie" Lillard Hairston Kennedy, husband Chuck , and daughter Lilly Katherine Kennedy of Houston; and granddaughter, Emily Longoria Brummett and husband Jeff Brummett of Bedford.It is with heavy hearts that we release him to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."Well done good and faithful servant: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."If desired, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler, TX 75701. Funeral Home Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler

7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

(903) 581-2008 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close