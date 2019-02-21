Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. Wicks. View Sign

Services for James D. Wicks, 81, of Tyler will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at University Church of Christ with Brother Neal Thurman officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Waresville Cemetery in Utopia, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Wicks passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Tyler. He was born June 5, 1937 in Clovis, New Mexico to Gordon Wicks and Mavis Shinn Wicks.



James Wicks was a member of the Utopia Church of Christ, the American Chemical Society (for 50 years), Alpha Chi, and Kappa Delta Pi. He served as chairman of the East Texas section of the American Chemical Society and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and later with a Master's degree from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. James was the first chemistry instructor employed by Tyler Junior College in 1963. During his 38 year career, he served as coordinator and director of TJC chemistry program.



James Wicks' influence as an instructor has reached far and wide as many of his former students have gone on to become nurses, physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and veterinarians. Mr. Wicks loved to teach the science of creation but more importantly, he loved to teach about the Creator. A former student Jim Deason once said, "He's a fine man and a very wise man. More than just education, he has a biblical perspective on science and shares that with students from the first day of class." Not only did James teach in a college setting, he loved to teach about his Lord and Savior through personal Bible studies, Bible classes, and from the pulpit. James served as a faithful deacon, elder, and minister for many years



James Wicks is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Wicks and by his mother, Mavis Wicks Snow. James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Willa; son, David Wicks and his wife Ginny of Tyler; son, Tim Wicks of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and daughter, Debbie VanWinkle and her husband Ted of Heber Springs, Arkansas. He is also survived by two brothers, Frank Wicks and Gene Wicks and his wife Vicky, all of Clovis, New Mexico; and by seven grandchildren: Joshua, Jon, Timothy, Kelsi, James, Lena, and Johnny; and five great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Joshua VanWinkle, Jon VanWinkle, Timothy Wicks, James Wicks, Johnny Wicks, Jared Hodges, and Jacob Farley.



Visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



Memorial donations may be made to Medina Children's Home: 21300 State Highway 16 N, Medina, TX 78055.



