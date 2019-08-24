Mr. James Carson Lockey, age 84, of Tyler passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home.
James was born on September 27, 1934, in Shreveport, LA to the late John Otho and Johnnie May Lockey.
Raised in Mineola, he was veteran and retired from Brookshire Grocery Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Slayton Lockey; son, Darrell Lockey, and wife, Sandy of Tyler, daughters, Lesia Robertson and husband, Tim of Mineola and Sheila Stripling of Tyler; one brother; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 24, 2019