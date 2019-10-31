James C. (Jim) Green passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Elbert Green and Tressie Oila (Bradshaw) Green; and sister, Betty Jean (Green) Arnold.
Jim was born on June 18, 1940 in Pittsburg, TX and grew up in Tyler, TX. After High School he enlisted in the Navy and served for 18 months. He earned a degree in marketing from UT Tyler, and spent his professional career working in Tyler. Jim served as a soccer referee for many years and enjoyed his family, music and being outdoors.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Judy, and three daughters, Kay Domm of Allen, TX, Lynn (David) Henry of Dallas, TX and Lisa (Brett) Johnston of Keller, TX.; loving Grandan to Ryan and Nicole Domm, Conner (Alyson), Kelly and Noah Henry, Madison and Will Johnston; and great-grandfather to Ashtyn Domm.
A celebration of life gathering was held at the home of his daughter in Dallas on Oct. 26, 2019.
