He passed away on February 6, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.



Mr. Duncan was born on February 15, 1934 in Henderson, Texas to the late Jim and Mamie Hollingsworth Duncan. He served his Lord throughout his life in various capacities, including church pastoring, volunteering and prison ministry.



He is survived by daughter Tracy Hicks (Mark) of Dallas, GA; son Randall Duncan (Teri) of Allen, TX; granddaughters Kaitlan Duncan and Jillian Duncan; grandson Jack Duncan; step-son Ron Burns (Karen) of Maryland; step-gransons Jonathan and David; step-son Danny Burns (Amanda); step-grandson Matthew Burns all of Tyler; step-daughter Karen Adams (Vernon) of Dallas, TX; step-granddaughter Nicole; step-grandson Ryan; sisters Shirley Coon of Mt. Pleasant, TX and Diane Jones (Jerry) of Hawkins, TX. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; son Jeffrey Todd; sister Bobbie Duncan; and brother-in-law R.W. Coon.



The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice and care staff at Atria on New Copeland Road.



