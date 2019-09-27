Service Information Croley Funeral Home 103 S. Second Street Williamsburg , KY 40769 (606)-549-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Sue McNeely died Sunday evening, September 22, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Behind her faith in God and Christ, family was everything to Jacque: her husband of over 62 years, Melton; children Steve (and Mary), Debbie (and Mike) Machin, and Pam Penn; grandchildren Danielle McNeely, Kristine (McNeely) Taylor, Stephen McNeely, Michael Machin, Meredith Machin, Marissa Machin, Billy Penn, and Dillon Penn; their spouses, 11 great grandchildren, sister Sandra (and Sol) Becker, and many nieces and nephews. Jacque was born on April 11, 1938 in Abilene, Texas to Robert Lee (RL) and Johnye (Eason) Welch. She grew up with her siblings Bill (deceased) and Sandra in Abilene where she met her future husband at Wylie High School. Married young, Melton and Jacque first lived in Farmington, New Mexico where he worked for El Paso Natural Gas. Melton and Jacque were baptized into the Body of Jesus Christ on March 22, 1960. In 1962, the family moved to Pasadena, California. Jacque worked tirelessly to keep spotless homes and diligently raise three children while Melton worked in escalating positions in finance. Jacque and Melton loved entertaining students, friends, and co-workers in their home. After all the kids were in school, Jacque worked as an accounting clerk where her sense of humor and "Southern accent" endeared her to all. In 1978 Melton, Jacque, Debbie and Pam relocated to Dallas, Texas where Melton started a CPA firm. Melton was later recruited to become the Director of Financial Affairs at the Ambassador College Big Sandy campus, so they sold the small firm and moved to East Texas in 1981.



Jacque was a loving wife, Mom, Granny, and Great-Granny. She was devout, impeccable, and classy; a tireless worker, fastidious homemaker, kindhearted friend, gracious hostess, and had a keen wit. Later in life her favorite activities revolved around grandkids and great grandkids: sleepovers, lots of fun food and deserts, watching old classic musicals, and traveling all over with Melton to attend every ball game, recital, and activity that a school or congregation could dream up. Sadly, Jacque's activities were curtailed and then cut off as she was struck down with Alzheimer's starting in her early seventies. Melton lovingly and tenderly cared completely for Jacque over the last five years as she gradually became incapacitated. Yet, no matter how absent she appeared to be, the presence of a small great-grandchild always made her react with huge smiles. Her love for family never dimmed.



Jacque is at rest, awaiting her resurrection and crowning when Jesus Christ returns.



