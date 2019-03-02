Jackie (Skinner) Murray, resident of Whitehouse, TX, passed away on February 27, 2019 in her home at the age of 65 years. Jackie was born in Jacksonville, TX in 1953.
She immensely enjoyed her family as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jackie leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Gerald, 3 daughters and their spouses, Kim and Steve Stone of Whitehouse, Cyndi and Raymond Beck of Tyler, and Karen and Chris Robinson of Lindale; 5 Grandchildren, Brittany, Sharla, Corey, Jesse and Breanna; 7 Great-grandchildren, Jace, Braelynn, Tayley, Bradley, Brylee, Ainsleigh and Brody; 3 sisters, Vickie Meazell, Cherrie Richardson, and LouNell Norman; 1 brother, Ricky Skinner.
Family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard, TX - from 5pm to 8pm.
Boren-Conner Funeral Home
Hwy 69 South
Bullard, TX 75757
903-894-7777
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2019