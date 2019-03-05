Jackie Lynn Stout (12/12/1957 - 3/2/2019)
A memorial service will be held for Jackie at a later date.

Jackie Lynn Johnson Stout was born December 12, 1957 in Uchitomari, Okinawa. She had been a resident of Chandler since 2008, formerly living in Tyler. She worked at Walmart for many years..

Survivors include her husband, Travis Stout of Chandler; three children, Matthew Stout of Chandler, Adam Stout of Pflugerville, and Amanda Warren of Chandler; parents, Bobby & Doris Johnson of Abilene; siblings, Karen Peters of Abilene, Terri Rowlands of Porter, and Robert Johnson of Porter; and four grandchildren, Aidan, Corbin, Finley, and Spencer.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2019
