A memorial service will be held for Jackie at a later date.
Jackie Lynn Johnson Stout was born December 12, 1957 in Uchitomari, Okinawa. She had been a resident of Chandler since 2008, formerly living in Tyler. She worked at Walmart for many years..
Survivors include her husband, Travis Stout of Chandler; three children, Matthew Stout of Chandler, Adam Stout of Pflugerville, and Amanda Warren of Chandler; parents, Bobby & Doris Johnson of Abilene; siblings, Karen Peters of Abilene, Terri Rowlands of Porter, and Robert Johnson of Porter; and four grandchildren, Aidan, Corbin, Finley, and Spencer.
Hilliard Funeral Home
386 N Maple Ave
Van, TX 75790
(903) 963-8831
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2019