Services for Mrs. Jackie Lynn Kingston, age 79 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 3:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Interment will follow in the Damascus Cemetery. Mrs. Kingston died Friday, June 21, 2019 after a brief illness at a hospital in Tyler, Texas. She was born in Sherman, Texas on January 4, 1940 to the late Melton Dee and Coralee (Monk) Jackson. Mrs. Kingston was formerly of Garland, Texas until moving to Tyler in 1985. She retired from her job as a bookkeeper for Stiefel and Lyles PC in Tyler, Texas and was a member of the Lindale First United Methodist Church. She is preceded by her husband, Eric Keith Kingston on July 23, 2015, by her beloved son, Michael and by a number of greatly loved dogs, most recently "Suzie." Mrs. Kingston leaves behind two step-sons, Mike Kingston and Kevin Kingston and their children, her precious dog, "Lucie," and the car that she had always wanted: a new, cherry-red Mustang. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate her life prior with visitation from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 26, 2019