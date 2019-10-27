Service Information Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home 1414 S Main St Henderson , TX 75654 (903)-657-2562 Send Flowers Obituary





Masonic graveside services for Mr. Jack Travis Craig, 82, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Martin Cemetery with Rev. Atwell Hankins and Rev. Dwain Knight officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Craig passed from this life on Friday, October 25, 2019, in Tyler. He was born January 1, 1937 in Henderson to the late James Alphus and Maude Martin Craig. He was an independent oil man, rancher, farmer, and worked for SWEPCO as a supervisor until he retired. Mr. Craig was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and was a Master Mason at Clinton Lodge #23 A. F. and A. M.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jean Craig; brother, Joe Quinton Craig; and sister, Lynda Lou Craig. Survivors include his daughters, Harriet Craig of Henderson, Becky Craig Furr and husband Ronnie of Henderson; a host of nieces and nephews; and granddogs, Speck, Baby, Ginger, and Boo Boo.Pallbearers will be Michael Jimmerson, Scott Powell, Matt Strong, Burr Conway, Ben Kain, Kyle Kain, Klay Kain, Bon Boatright, and Ronnie Furr. Honorary pallbearers will be the Herschel's Coffee Club.

