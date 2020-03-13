Celebration of Life for Mr. Jack Green, Jr., 79 of Tyler will he held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11am. The service will be held at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of John R, Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Green was born on February 1, 1941 and transitioned on March 1, 2020. He graduated from Emmett Scott High School, was a retired Foreman and a member of St. Louis Baptist Church. Mr. Green served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by spouse, his parents, two brothers and three sisters. Left to cherish his memories are daughters, Ingrid Green of Arizona, Dawn Green of Tyler, April Green of California and Mary Overshown of Tyler, sons; Sean Green of California and Emmett from Dallas. He also leaves four sisters, eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be on Friday, 2pm-10pm at the funeral home,
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020