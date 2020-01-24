Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Jack Arland Jackson, age 96, of Lindale will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church, Tyler, Texas. Services will be conducted by Dr. Charles R. Millikan, son-in-law of the deceased. The family will receive friends at a reception at the church immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at the Jackson Family Cemetery under the direction of the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home of Lindale. Mr. Jackson died in his home on January 19, 2020. Jack was born in Richland Springs, San Saba County, Texas, on November 8, 1923, to J.D. and Bessie Ophelia (Wilton) Jackson. After the death of his mother when he was five years old, Jack was raised by his mother's sister, Aunt Mary Winkle, and his sixteen-year-old cousin Kermit. Jack graduated from Richland Springs High School in 1941. Following graduation from high school, he attended The University of Texas at Austin until he put his education on hold to volunteer for the Armed Forces following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. As a member of the United States Army Air Corps, Jack served throughout World War II, piloting a C-47 troop carrier and stationed overseas in the European Theater of the war from 1943 to 1945. He flew his first combat mission in the early hours of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, towing gliders and paratroopers to land behind enemy lines before the amphibious assault of the beaches began. His service included flying relief missions to Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge and ferrying troops, supplies, and wounded soldiers throughout the European campaign. He continued his service in the United States Air Force Reserve until he retired in 1970 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Prior to deployment to Europe, Jack married his high school sweetheart, the late Reva Katherine (Sullivan) Jackson, on April 24, 1943. After returning home from active duty, Jack returned to UT Austin where he earned a BBA in Accounting in 1948, followed by his law degree in 1951. While living in Austin, Jack and Reva had three children, Laura Nan (Jackson) Millikan, Alan Reeve Jackson, and Joel Andrew Jackson. They moved to Tyler, Texas, in 1955, where he practiced law, serving as partner at Johnson, Hathaway, & Jackson from 1956-1972, Hathaway & Jackson from 1973-1980, and Jackson & Jackson from 1980-1996. Jack was a lifelong Methodist and was an active member of Marvin United Methodist Church from 1956 until his death, serving the church as chair of the Administrative Board and other committees. He taught Sunday School at the elementary, college, and adult levels. He was also active in the Tyler Kiwanis Club, a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 351, member of the Andrews Center Board of Directors, and volunteer for dozens of other community organizations. He served as member and President of the Board of Trustees for Lindale Independent School District, president of the Lindale Parent Teacher Association, and attorney for many East Texas school districts, as well as for the City of Lindale. In 2016 he was honored to receive the Lindale ISD Distinguished Service Award for his many years of official and unofficial service to the district. He was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Katherine (Sullivan) Jackson; parents, J.D. and Bessie Ophelia (Wilton) Jackson; Aunt Mary Winkle; brother, Wilton D. "Pilt" Jackson; sister, Belva Underwood Taylor; and cousin Kermit Winkle. He is survived by his children, Laura Nan Millikan and husband, Charles; Alan Jackson and wife, Mary Elizabeth; Joel Jackson; grandchildren, Kevin Millikan and wife, Kelly; Kristin Harper and husband, Wil; Katy Jetton and husband, Neal; Austin Reeve Jackson and wife, Laura; Ashley Elizabeth Jackson and husband, Brent; Monica Jackson; Emily Jackson Gregory and husband, Colby; great-grandchildren, Addison Elizabeth Jackson, Kenedy Renee Millikan, Katherine Belle Jackson, Jack Henry Harper, Lincoln Audie Jetton, Tyler Brent Jackson, Charles Fletcher Harper, Maryellen Love Jackson, and Allison Reeve Jackson. Pallbearers will be Kevin Millikan, Austin Reeve Jackson, Brent Jackson, Wil Harper, Colby Gregory, and Sid Underwood. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials, if desired, be made to the United Methodist Council on Relief: UMCOR-Advance GCFA, P.O. Box 9068, New York, NY 10087-9068 (



