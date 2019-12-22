Service Information Lynch Funeral Service - Greenville 4238 HWY 34 South Greenville , TX 75402 (903)-883-4383 Send Flowers Obituary

J.C. Luce, 79 of Mineola, TX passed away on December 17, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1940 to Joe and Elvalee Luce in Lindale, TX. J.C. is survived by his loving wife, Judi Luce; son, Chris Mallory and his wife Melissa of Round Rock, TX.; daughter, Jennifer Lynch and her husband John of Greenville, TX; brother, R.C. Luce and his wife Nellie of Arp, TX; grandchildren, Jessica Wettergen and her husband Mike of McKinney, TX, Claire Dart and her husband Ben of Dallas, TX, Bryson Mallory of Round Rock, TX, Ashley Durrett, and Jason Luce and four great grandchildren. Along with a host of loving relatives and friends. J.C. is preceded in death by one son, Kent Luce, parents, Joe and Elvalee Luce, step-mother, Ollie Luce, and three brothers, Bill Joe Luce, Pete Luce, and Calvin Luce. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Lake Country Bible Church in Mineola, TX. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Alzheimer's Alliance of Tyler, TX or Hospice of East Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 22, 2019

