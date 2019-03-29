Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. C. Hicks. View Sign





J.C. was born April 4, 1919 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Palestine.



J.C. served in the U.S. Army during



J.C. was a past board member of the Henderson County Jr. College and a member of the Lions Club.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Ida (Hollis) Hicks, Sr.; brother, Gene Hicks and sister, Mary Ellen Harrell.



Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Reba Jo Hicks of Frankston; children, Jack Hicks and wife Carolyn of Dallas, Steve Hicks and wife Caroline of Bradford, Joe Hicks and wife Sarah of Frankston and Judy Hicks McNeill and Drew Bacon of College Station. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren



Pallbearers will be David Hicks, Michael Dear, Daniel Shepard, Matt Hicks, Scott McNeill, Roger McDonald, Jeff Hicks and Sid Hicks. Honorary pallbearers are Bo Ousley, Oles Pinson, J.A. Griffin, Charles Dickerson and Marcellus Parrish.



Visitation will begin on Friday, March 29, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Hick's family from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Frankston City Cemetery at P.O. Box 176, Frankston, Texas 75763.



A funeral service for J.C. Hicks, age 99, of Frankston, is scheduled at 1 o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Frankston. Scott Wiley and Roger McDonald will officiate. Mr. Hicks will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in FrankstonJ.C. was born April 4, 1919 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Palestine.J.C. served in the U.S. Army during World War II . He obtained his Masters Degree in Education and began teaching in San Antonio then in Wood House, Texas. Not only did J.C. teach in the classroom, he also coached all sports, was a principal and superintendent at Frankston I.S.D. After 24 years, he retired in 1970.J.C. was a past board member of the Henderson County Jr. College and a member of the Lions Club.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Ida (Hollis) Hicks, Sr.; brother, Gene Hicks and sister, Mary Ellen Harrell.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Reba Jo Hicks of Frankston; children, Jack Hicks and wife Carolyn of Dallas, Steve Hicks and wife Caroline of Bradford, Joe Hicks and wife Sarah of Frankston and Judy Hicks McNeill and Drew Bacon of College Station. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildrenPallbearers will be David Hicks, Michael Dear, Daniel Shepard, Matt Hicks, Scott McNeill, Roger McDonald, Jeff Hicks and Sid Hicks. Honorary pallbearers are Bo Ousley, Oles Pinson, J.A. Griffin, Charles Dickerson and Marcellus Parrish.Visitation will begin on Friday, March 29, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Hick's family from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Frankston City Cemetery at P.O. Box 176, Frankston, Texas 75763. Funeral Home Autry Funeral Home

1025 Se Loop 456

Jacksonville , TX 75766

(903) 586-6262 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close