Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 Funeral service 2:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766

Isaac James Sr. born June 3, 1939 to Gregorio and Celia (De La Garza) Jaime, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Jacksonville. He was 80 years old.



A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens.



Visitation will begin on Friday, March 13, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Isaac's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



Isaac worked at Royal Oak Charcoal Company as a warehouse supervisor for many years and then as a van driver for ACCESS. He was an active member of Harvest Time Church in Gresham. His hobbies were tending to his cows and ranching.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Isaac James Jr. and daughter, Mary Jane Bishop.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Eva James of Jacksonville; his children, Kenneth R. James and wife Sham of Liberty City, Gregory James of Pasadena, Peggy Beasley of Jacksonville, James P. James of Jacksonville and Joseph James of Arizona. His siblings are Mary Ann Flores of Bryan and George James of Arkansas. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Angie Nava, Jesse James, Frank James, Vincent James, Caleb James, Joshua Beasley, Brian Beasley, Johnny James, Rachel James and Layla Marie Wilson; 18 great-grandchildren, one great great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Omar Gonzalez and Morris Massey.



