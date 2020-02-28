Funeral Services for Irene White Kelly, 105, of Tyler, TX will be held Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing of the body will be held at 1:00 P.M. at Liberty Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29th. Burial will follow at McGee Cemetery in Winnsboro, TX under the direction of Cunningham Funeral Home. Repast will follow at Hynson Chapel C.M.E. Church in Winnsboro, TX. Irene Kelly was born February 17th, 1915 to the parentage of the late General White Sr. and Sallie Austin White of Winnsboro, TX.
Irene passed away Friday, February 21st at UT Health Center in Tyler, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Mattie White Christian (Abilene,TX), Joyce Virginia White Williams (Amarillo,TX), brothers: General White, Jr. (Winnsboro, TX), Joe Billy White (Winnsboro, TX), Elder James C. White (Winnsboro, TX) and son Clinton "Noody" Kelly (Tyler, TX).
Irene leaves to cherish her memories a sister: Johnnie Mae White Rhoden (Winnsboro, TX), a brother Robert Lee "Patty" White, Sr. (Dallas, TX) two sons: Milow Christian, Sr. (Tyler, TX) and William Kelly (Hephzibah, GA); 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives to carry on her legacy.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020