Graveside services for Irena Charity Hansen, 101, of Flint, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the IOOF Cemetery near Indiahoma, Oklahoma under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home of Tyler, Texas with Reverend Mike Williamson, Pastor of Northside Baptist Church, Lawton, OK officiating. Graveside service will be open to anyone desiring to attend.



Mrs. Hansen passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in Tyler. She was born June 18, 1917 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma to Thomas McLain and Pearl Bell Ledford.



Irena was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. She received her B.A. and master's degrees from Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma and for over forty years held the position of first grade teacher with the Lawton, Oklahoma School System.



Irena was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Hansen. She is survived by her loving family including Clyde and Donna Hansen of Flint, Texas, Chris Hansen of Mansfield, Ohio, five grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren.



Pallbearers, her five grandsons, Patrick, Cameron, Ryan, David and Colin. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Sarah, Amy, Katie and Shanna



Visitation is scheduled from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler with final interment at Indiahoma, Oklahoma.



In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101 or Green Acres Baptist Church Music Ministry, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701



