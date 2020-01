Graveside services for Imogene Emmons, 96 of Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.Mrs. Emmons passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Tyler. She was born December 7, 1923 in Swan, Texas to the late Walter and Ora Duncan.She was a homemaker until her children grew up. She then got her real estate license and worked for Baker Lucas in Tyler. She then was self employed. She loved cooking for her family. She loved everyone of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She recently became a great-great-grandmother.Survivors are a son, Thurmon Emmons of Tyler; a daughter, Kathleen Blow of Flint; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com