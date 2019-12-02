Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Hubert Edward Kidd, Jr. (Hoopy), of Tyler, 71, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his ranch in Val Verde County, Texas. His last days were full of adventure, and his final hours were spent surrounded by those closest to him.



Hubert was born on October 21, 1948 to Hubert Edward Kidd, Sr. and Opal (Lowry) Kidd. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1967, and East Texas State University, in 1971. In June of 1980, he married the love of his life, Virginia Suzanne Kidd.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, L. Lee Kidd, and his nephew, Lex Trant Kidd.



He is survived by loving wife of 39 years, Virginia Suzanne Kidd; daughter, Melissa Suzanne Heidrick, and husband Matt, of Crandall, son, Hubert Edward Kidd, III, wife Whitney, and son Henry, of Tyler, daughter, Caroline Opal Nicole Kidd, of San Marcos, and daughter, Victoria Lee Kidd, of Nashville, Tennessee.



He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Kidd Caserta; nephews, Trant Kidd and Harry Caserta; nieces, Kim Maddox and Kay Caserta, and their families, as well as the family of nephew, Lex Kidd (d).



Hubert was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and great-great-uncle. He loved the Lord, and influenced many with his faith. His grandfather helped lay the cornerstone of St. Paul United Methodist Church, and Hubert was a life-long member there, serving on the board of the St. Paul Children's Foundation for many years. He spearheaded the donation of much of the land on which the St. Paul Children's Foundation sits, and served as an instructor and mentor for the foundation's Wonderful Wednesday program for many years.



Pallbearers will be Trant Kidd, Wayne Leake, Jim Adams, James Ray, Hugh Ellison, Scott Hines, Ted Williams, and James Pollard.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim Maddox, Matt Heidrick, Steve Heidrick, Kerry Lowry, Terry Lowry, Harry Caserta, Duane Andrews, Sam Roosth, and R.K. Wilson.



Memorials in honor of Hubert Edward Kidd, Jr. may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, or The St. Paul Children's Foundation, 1358 E. Richards St., Tyler, 75702.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, with a service following on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church.



A message from the family: Thank you, Dad, for all the adventures over the years. Thank you for building us a beautiful retreat on the side of a cliff, even when people told you it would blow away. Thank you for showing us that we shouldn't listen when people say that our dreams are too big. Thank you for showing us how to have big dreams. To view online, please go to,



