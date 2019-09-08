Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Jack Holliday passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 76, on August 30, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1943 in Tyler. He met and married his wife, Marsha Ray Hinds of Tyler, in 1962. They were married nearly 57 years and she was the love of his life. They loved to travel together, especially in Italy, and find new destinations in Europe to begin adventures that would typically include a cross-Atlantic cruise, their favorite way to travel.



Jack, or "Jackie", as he was known by many, was the owner and president of Holliday Sheet Metal, Co., which was opened in 1948 by his father H. C. Holliday. This was Jack's second career. He earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Texas at Austin, and a PhD in English from Texas Christian University. Prior to moving back to Tyler in 1985, he lived in McAllen with his family and taught at Pan American University in Edinburgh, for 15 years, where he was a tenured professor and head of the English Department. He was known to his students and faculty friends as "Doc" Holliday.



Jack had a passion for reading, especially poetry and anything by D.H. Lawrence, and loved to travel with his wife, exploring other countries and their art and cuisine. He loved the outdoors, especially camping at Big Bend National Park, and playing golf, managing two aces in his life. Mostly, he had a passion for people, especially his family. He was generous with his money, time, and talents to so many that were in need and was an inspiration to many.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Sarah Holliday; and his brother, Phil Holliday. He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Holliday; son, Sean Holliday and wife Stacey of Tyler; daughter, Alison McGinnis and husband Michael of Whitehouse; sister, Patricia Mankin and husband Johnny of Waco; sister, Sally Evans of Austin; brother, Duke Holliday and wife Jenny of Phoenix, AZ, sister-in-law, Gay Holliday of Whitehouse; and grandchildren, Caitlin Holliday, Taylor Holliday, Joe Townend, Hannah McGinnis, and Abby McGinnis; 11 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.



Jack was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to PATH, 402 W. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702 .



