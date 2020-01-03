Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life will be held for Homer Lee Flanagan at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75701, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m.



Homer Lee Flanagan of Tyler, Texas, passed away December 31, 2019. Homer was born January 1, 1937 in Eastland, Texas to Joe Flanagan and Mary (Malphette) Flanagan. Homer graduated from San Angelo High, 1955, attended Texas A&M, then served in the US Army from 1957 - 1960. He married Flora Mae Brown on September 19, 1959. Homer was a true Salesman at heart! His main career was selling Saladmaster Cookware and Masterguard Home Fire Protection throughout East Texas. Homer loved people and never met a stranger.



Homer was a faithful member of Green Acres Baptist Church since 1968, where he served as an usher for 45 years and treasurer for his Sunday School class.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Flora Flanagan; four daughters, Sharon Featherstone (husband, John) of Fate, Texas, Cindy Lancaster of Flint, Texas, Sandra Wierick (husband, Rob) of Lewisville, Texas, and Judi Turman (husband, Mark) of McKinney, Texas; ten grandchildren, Toni Bates (husband, Thomas), Kelli Lancaster (fiance, Bobby), Steven Featherstone (wife, Rebecca), Ben Lancaster, Kelsey Lerohl (husband, David), Amber Featherstone, Samantha Wierick, Thomas Turman, Megan Wierick, Jacob Lancaster; and great-grandchildren, Colton Bates and Abigail Lerohl.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and Joe Flanagan; brothers, J.D. Flanagan, Roger Flanagan and Marion Flanagan; sisters, Mary Jo Lofton and Annabelle Lockley; parents-in-law, Charles Linson and Willie Mae Brown; and brother-in-law, Charles Ray Brown.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701, 903-266-3400,

