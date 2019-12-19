Homer Earl Kennedy, Sr., age 75 passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Tyler, Texas He was born June 24, 1944 in Levelland, Texas to Johnnie William and Ruth Lorene Kennedy.
Homer loved his family, life and Peanut M&M's. He was a self-employed Landman. Homer was a proud member of Lanes Chapel UMC. He was also the past Potentate of Sharon Shrine and a member of Masonic Lodges #108 in Jacksonville and #1233 in Tyler and was the past president of the Texas Shrine Clown Association.
Homer is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; four brothers; one sister and son, Rob Beard.
He is survived by wife, Libby Kennedy, sons, Craig R. Kennedy and wife Shelly, Homer E. "Charley" Kennedy, Jr. and wife Jessica and Ron C. Beard, grandchildren; Morgan McNertney and husband Chris, Trevor Beard, Emma Kennedy, Liam Kennedy, Taylor Kennedy and Libbie Beard, great grandchildren; Luke, Kaleigh and Kasen
In lieu of flowers, family asks donations be made to the and the Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lanes Chapel UMC located at 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75703
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019