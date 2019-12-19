Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Memorial service 2:00 PM Lanes Chapel UMC 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Homer Earl Kennedy, Sr., age 75 passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Tyler, Texas He was born June 24, 1944 in Levelland, Texas to Johnnie William and Ruth Lorene Kennedy.



Homer loved his family, life and Peanut M&M's. He was a self-employed Landman. Homer was a proud member of Lanes Chapel UMC. He was also the past Potentate of Sharon Shrine and a member of Masonic Lodges #108 in Jacksonville and #1233 in Tyler and was the past president of the Texas Shrine Clown Association.



Homer is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; four brothers; one sister and son, Rob Beard.



He is survived by wife, Libby Kennedy, sons, Craig R. Kennedy and wife Shelly, Homer E. "Charley" Kennedy, Jr. and wife Jessica and Ron C. Beard, grandchildren; Morgan McNertney and husband Chris, Trevor Beard, Emma Kennedy, Liam Kennedy, Taylor Kennedy and Libbie Beard, great grandchildren; Luke, Kaleigh and Kasen



In lieu of flowers, family asks donations be made to the and the Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lanes Chapel UMC located at 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75703



Homer Earl Kennedy, Sr., age 75 passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Tyler, Texas He was born June 24, 1944 in Levelland, Texas to Johnnie William and Ruth Lorene Kennedy.Homer loved his family, life and Peanut M&M's. He was a self-employed Landman. Homer was a proud member of Lanes Chapel UMC. He was also the past Potentate of Sharon Shrine and a member of Masonic Lodges #108 in Jacksonville and #1233 in Tyler and was the past president of the Texas Shrine Clown Association.Homer is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; four brothers; one sister and son, Rob Beard.He is survived by wife, Libby Kennedy, sons, Craig R. Kennedy and wife Shelly, Homer E. "Charley" Kennedy, Jr. and wife Jessica and Ron C. Beard, grandchildren; Morgan McNertney and husband Chris, Trevor Beard, Emma Kennedy, Liam Kennedy, Taylor Kennedy and Libbie Beard, great grandchildren; Luke, Kaleigh and KasenIn lieu of flowers, family asks donations be made to the and the Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church.A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lanes Chapel UMC located at 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75703 Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.