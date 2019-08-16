Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Quitman , TX View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Quitman , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Homer Turner was born on November 8,1939 in Wood County, Texas to Mabel and Homer C. Turner, Sr. Homer spent most of his school years in Quitman ISD and was the Valedictorian of the class of 1957. Homer went on to play college football at Tyler Junior College and completed his bachelor's degree civil engineering at the



Homer passed away on August 10th at his home surrounded by family during his last days.



He is preceded in death by his parents; Mabel Turner and Homer Conrad Turner, Sr. both of Quitman.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Rose Maria Turner of Holly Lake Ranch; daughter Tammie Barton and husband Wayne of Tyler, and son Scott Turner and wife Rhonda of Quitman; one sister, Betty Poe and husband Ron of Hideaway Lake; six grandchildren, Zachary Barton and wife Heather, Joshua Barton and wife Carley, Bethany Carroll and husband Nathan, Jeremy Turner and wife Kara, and Megan Haugh and husband Hayden: and nine great-grandchildren, Kenadi, Ripliegh, Holden, Jameson, Maverick, James, Rose, Oliver, and Eleanor, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to UT Health East Texas, and to Hospice of East Texas.

The family of Homer Conrad Turner, Jr, of Holly Lake Ranch, will receive friends at 10:00 am August 17, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Quitman, Texas.Homer Turner was born on November 8,1939 in Wood County, Texas to Mabel and Homer C. Turner, Sr. Homer spent most of his school years in Quitman ISD and was the Valedictorian of the class of 1957. Homer went on to play college football at Tyler Junior College and completed his bachelor's degree civil engineering at the University of Texas , Arlington, and a master's degree from SMU in Engineering Mechanics. Homer married Rose Marie Wilcox in 1962 at First Baptist Church in Quitman. Homer would later serve as a deacon in the same church. Over the next several years Homer and Rose welcomed a baby girl Tammie and a son Scott completing their family. In 1975 Homer and Rose returned to Quitman to raise their children following his years with the Department of Transportation. After several years working for the Sabine River Authority, Homer opened his own surveying company, Turner and Associates, which he owned and managed for over 33 years. Homer spent his retirement years with his wife Rose at their home in Holly Lake Ranch. Homer was an avid golfer and reader. He loved his family fiercely, and nothing brought him more joy than each and ever new baby that entered the family.Homer passed away on August 10th at his home surrounded by family during his last days.He is preceded in death by his parents; Mabel Turner and Homer Conrad Turner, Sr. both of Quitman.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Rose Maria Turner of Holly Lake Ranch; daughter Tammie Barton and husband Wayne of Tyler, and son Scott Turner and wife Rhonda of Quitman; one sister, Betty Poe and husband Ron of Hideaway Lake; six grandchildren, Zachary Barton and wife Heather, Joshua Barton and wife Carley, Bethany Carroll and husband Nathan, Jeremy Turner and wife Kara, and Megan Haugh and husband Hayden: and nine great-grandchildren, Kenadi, Ripliegh, Holden, Jameson, Maverick, James, Rose, Oliver, and Eleanor, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to UT Health East Texas, and to Hospice of East Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close