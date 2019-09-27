Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Homer C. Garrett, age 95 of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Pastor Brian Bunch, nephew of Mr. Garrett, officiating. Interment will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, with full military honors. Homer, passed away on September 25th, 2019 just shy of his 96th Birthday, at the Watkins Logan State Veteran's Home in Tyler, Texas where he was honored with the traditional Final Salute. He was born October 2, 1923 in Duvall, Oklahoma, the tenth of eleven children born to Henry R. and Jewell Wagnon Garrett. He grew up in Burkburnett, Texas during the Great Depression where he excelled in both football and baseball. He had multiple scholarship opportunities to play college football but instead enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World II. Mr. Garrett served in the 300th Combat Engineer Battalion and was severely wounded when his LST hit a mine near Utah Beach during the Normandy Invasion. He spent 10 months in hospitals in England and the US. Following the War, he became a member of the Masonic Lodge and remained an active member for over 75 years. He was a past Master of Levelland, Texas Lodge 1236. In 1947 he married Marjorie June Golden and they raised two children. They lived in the West Texas Communities of Snyder, Levelland and Andrews where he was employed by Mobil Oil Company. Upon retirement, they lived in Nacogdoches and then became longtime residents of Hide-A-Way Lake near Lindale, Texas. Both were of strong Christian faith and became active members of Hide-A-Way Lake Church. His wife, June, passed away in 2000. In 2013 Homer moved to the Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler where he lived next door to his best friend of 75 years, Chuck Bice of Tyler. Both men were squad Sargent's in the 300th and in 2016 both were awarded the Medal of Knight in the French Legion of Honor, the highest award granted by the French government for their service in the Liberation of France. Homer is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, June, and was the last living sibling of his large family. He leaves his daughter, Barbara and husband Larry Schoenrock of Levelland; his son Bob and Debbie Garrett of Tyler; Grandchildren: Chuck and Kimberly Whitt of Little Elm; Chad and Laurn Whitt of Fort Worth; Kelly and Clint Harp of Waco; Johnna and Jonty Hampson of UK; Nancy and Jeff Ridlen of Plano; Julie and Brandon Tipps of Fort Worth; Mike and Emily Mitchell of Keller; Great grandchildren: Wesley, Holley and Walker Whitt; Hudson, Holland and Camille Harp; Gigi and newborn Grandaughter Hampson, (born on the day of his passing); Gunner, Wade, Allie and Harper Tipps and Mason and Jack Ridlen. Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Whitt, Chuck Whitt, Wesley Whitt, Walker Whitt, Brandon Tipps, Jeff Ridlen, and Mike Mitchell. A special thank you to the Watkins Logan Veterans Home for the special care and support given to Homer and his family. Thank you also to for the love and support of caregivers: Lori Gangross, Brandy Boswell, Lacey Moore, Francisca Barrientos, and Alicia Cubbit. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Watkins Logan Texas Veterans Home Resident Fund. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.



