Funeral service 2:00 PM East Mountain Baptist Church East Mountain , TX

Funeral services for Holly Beth Ford, 60, of Spring Hill, will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at East Mountain Baptist Church in East Mountain, Reverend Ken Brumley and Mr. John Ussery officiating. Interment will follow at East Mountain Baptist Cemetery led by Reverend Bryan Grant. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Holly passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Spring Hill.



Holly was born August 23, 1959 in Longview to the late Royce Neil Ford and Louise Day Ford. She was a graduate of Baylor University where she earned Bachelors and Masters' Degrees in education. Coach Ford, as she was lovingly known, retired in 2018 from Spring Hill I.S.D. where she taught math and coached tennis for 22 years, though she remained active in the district until her passing.



Holly was committed to following Christ, involved as a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, and attended East Mountain Baptist Church as a child. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends, scrapbooking, traveling (she was very proud to have visited all 50 states), pet sitting, and adding to her collections of bears and lighthouses. Holly cared deeply for her students, colleagues, and friends, whom she considered a part of her family. She will not soon be forgotten nor will her legacy of faithful service to others.



Holly loved her family and was the keeper of their history and traditions. She is survived by her two sisters Belinda Ford and Patti Wheat (and husband Sam); three nephews Adam Wheat, Eli Cook and Ethan Cook (and wife Wray); several cousins and many loving friends.



Memorials in Holly's honor can be made to the Green Acres Baptist Church Singles Ministry or to the East Mountain Baptist Church Latvia Missions.



