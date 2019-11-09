Service Information WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 (903)-893-1101 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

February 5, 2019 - October 26, 2019



Baby Hollis Jane Prater passed away on October 26, 2019 in Italy. Hollis Jane brought so much love and happiness in her 263 days on earth. She will be always be loved and remembered by her momma Miranda Prater, daddy Michael Chase Prater and big sisters Olivia and Jodie Prater.



She is greeted in Heaven by her great grandparents Hollis Prater, Maria Guadalupe and Juan Salinas, great aunt Laura Courteau, second cousin Alyssa Simon-Prater and baby Brenda Salinas.



She is mourned on Earth by her great grandmother, Marilyn Prater, grandparents, Cristina Lopez and Kris Chesshir, Juan Alberto and Misty Salinas, Lisa and James Myers. Her uncles Juan Alberto Salinas Jr., Rolando Salinas, Raymond Salinas, and Devin Myers. Her aunts Brittanni Prater and Kylie Clay. And so many others who loved her deeply.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to service.



The online register book may be signed at

February 5, 2019 - October 26, 2019Baby Hollis Jane Prater passed away on October 26, 2019 in Italy. Hollis Jane brought so much love and happiness in her 263 days on earth. She will be always be loved and remembered by her momma Miranda Prater, daddy Michael Chase Prater and big sisters Olivia and Jodie Prater.She is greeted in Heaven by her great grandparents Hollis Prater, Maria Guadalupe and Juan Salinas, great aunt Laura Courteau, second cousin Alyssa Simon-Prater and baby Brenda Salinas.She is mourned on Earth by her great grandmother, Marilyn Prater, grandparents, Cristina Lopez and Kris Chesshir, Juan Alberto and Misty Salinas, Lisa and James Myers. Her uncles Juan Alberto Salinas Jr., Rolando Salinas, Raymond Salinas, and Devin Myers. Her aunts Brittanni Prater and Kylie Clay. And so many others who loved her deeply.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to service.The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close