Hoang T. Nguyen, 62, passed away PEACEfully at home on January 17, 2020.
He was a loving and an INSPIRATIONAL Husband, an extraordinary Ba, and an amazing Ong Ngoai. He was also a very special and respectable man amongst his many friends.
Mr. Hoang is survived by his Wife of 37 wonderful years, his 5 Children, his Son-in-Law, his 2 Grandbabies, and his granddog.
In LOVING memory of our Anh Yeu, Ba, and Ong Ngoai... We love and miss you...
Arrangements with Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 25, 2020