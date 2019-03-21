Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H.L. "Bud" Bain. View Sign

May 14, 1928 ~ March 19, 2019



Born to Amos Hopkins "Hop" Bain and Lula Elizabeth "Lizzie" Wallace Bain.



Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Glenda "Toodles" Mckeethan Bain, and son Robert Antony "Tony" Bain, brothers James Bain, Floyd Bain , Joe Bain, Robert Bain, Herman Bain and sister Melba Bain Neeley, half sister Velma Horton



Survived by daughter Susan Bain Hearon (Tony) granddaughters Emilee Hearon Deese (Dakota) and Laney Hearon, grandson Robert "Brandon" Bain and greatgrandson Ryder Bain and great granddaughter Kooper Bain, brothers Bill Bain, David Bain, sisters Dollie Taylor, Ethel Tate , Margie Ralson.



He loved his family, his coffee, and going to Bain Hill.



He worked for Wadel Connally as a wholesale hardware salesman and also delivered for Meals on Wheels for many years.



Memorial service will be held 10:00 Saturday March 23, 2019 at Flint Community Church.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Flint Community Church in Bullard TX.



May 14, 1928 ~ March 19, 2019Born to Amos Hopkins "Hop" Bain and Lula Elizabeth "Lizzie" Wallace Bain.Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Glenda "Toodles" Mckeethan Bain, and son Robert Antony "Tony" Bain, brothers James Bain, Floyd Bain , Joe Bain, Robert Bain, Herman Bain and sister Melba Bain Neeley, half sister Velma HortonSurvived by daughter Susan Bain Hearon (Tony) granddaughters Emilee Hearon Deese (Dakota) and Laney Hearon, grandson Robert "Brandon" Bain and greatgrandson Ryder Bain and great granddaughter Kooper Bain, brothers Bill Bain, David Bain, sisters Dollie Taylor, Ethel Tate , Margie Ralson.He loved his family, his coffee, and going to Bain Hill.He worked for Wadel Connally as a wholesale hardware salesman and also delivered for Meals on Wheels for many years.Memorial service will be held 10:00 Saturday March 23, 2019 at Flint Community Church.In lieu of flowers please donate to Flint Community Church in Bullard TX. Funeral Home Boren-Conner Funeral Home

750 S. Jackson

Jacksonville , TX 75766

(903) 586-2213 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close