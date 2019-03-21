May 14, 1928 ~ March 19, 2019
Born to Amos Hopkins "Hop" Bain and Lula Elizabeth "Lizzie" Wallace Bain.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Glenda "Toodles" Mckeethan Bain, and son Robert Antony "Tony" Bain, brothers James Bain, Floyd Bain , Joe Bain, Robert Bain, Herman Bain and sister Melba Bain Neeley, half sister Velma Horton
Survived by daughter Susan Bain Hearon (Tony) granddaughters Emilee Hearon Deese (Dakota) and Laney Hearon, grandson Robert "Brandon" Bain and greatgrandson Ryder Bain and great granddaughter Kooper Bain, brothers Bill Bain, David Bain, sisters Dollie Taylor, Ethel Tate , Margie Ralson.
He loved his family, his coffee, and going to Bain Hill.
He worked for Wadel Connally as a wholesale hardware salesman and also delivered for Meals on Wheels for many years.
Memorial service will be held 10:00 Saturday March 23, 2019 at Flint Community Church.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Flint Community Church in Bullard TX.
Boren-Conner Funeral Home
750 S. Jackson
Jacksonville, TX 75766
(903) 586-2213
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019