Herman Lester Hampton "Hamp", Jr., M.D. met his maker on March 14, 2020 surrounded by family and lifelong friends. He was at peace and finally pain free.



Hamp was born on December 15, 1935 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Dorhis Helen Beckham and Herman Lester Hampton, Sr. of Carthage, Texas. As a youngster growing up in Carthage, he excelled in all of his pursuits but knew at an early age that he wanted to be a surgeon. After school, he worked at Dr. Glenn Johnson's medical practice learning what he could about surgery.



He graduated from Carthage High School in 1954, Baylor University in 1958, and received his Medical Degree from the University of Tennessee in 1961. He completed his residency at Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He was in the ER when President Kennedy and Governor Connally were treated for gunshot wounds. He attended to Governor Connally and remained friends until his death.



Hamp was a Vietnam veteran serving in the



Following the completion of his residency in surgery at Parkland Hospital, he practiced surgery in Shreveport, Louisiana and Amarillo, Texas until 1972. He returned to Dallas where he spent the next 20 years practicing surgery at Presbyterian Hospital. He served as Chairman of Surgery there until his retirement from private practice. Hamp became the Chief of Surgery for the Montana Veteran's Hospital at Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana.



He is survived by the love of his life, soulmate and best friend, Donna Davis of Dallas, Texas. They were married on January 1, 1980 and recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.



Among his many passions were his lifelong friends, hunting, fishing, golfing, sailing, motorhome traveling, and collecting watches and automobiles. He could pontificate on many subjects for hours, but besides Donna D., his main passion was his love of animals. Throughout his life, his furry friends were Cody, Barron, Rowdy Red Dog, Rocky, Digger, Tupe, Nugget, Montana, Poppy and felines Pistol Pete and Buddy. He touched many lives throughout his long career and will be missed every day.



The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and aides of Traditions Health Hospice who took such beautiful care of him with dignity and grace. The aides with Visiting Angels also lovingly touched his life in his final days.



In lieu of flowers, Hamp wanted donations to be made to Pets Fur People, Tyler, Texas to continue their work in the noble cause of pet rescue.



Celebration of Life Services are pending at this time.



