Memorial services for Herman L. VanHorn, 76, Lindale are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Friday, March 29 at New Harmony Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
Mr. VanHorn passed away on March 27, 2019 in Tyler.
Herman Lester VanHorn was born February 27, 1943 in Mobile, Alabama to the late Donald VanHorn and Martha Rae Avent VanHorn. He worked in sales and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. Herman was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Simmons VanHorn of Lindale; two children, Cherie McIlvain and Leslie Gipson; stepchildren, Ginny Green (Buster), Lydia Waters (Roger) and Bud Allred (Dina); sisters, Donna Jean Skinner (Troy), Carol Robinson (Loy) and Debi King; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019