A funeral service for Herbert Preston Riley of Frankston, TX will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Frankston Church of Christ, officiated by Brother Davy Carter. Mr. Riley will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.



Mr. Riley, age 92, passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born July 6, 1926 in Poynor, TX to Henry Preston "Mann" Riley and Evelyn Hannah Riley.



Mr. Riley was a lifetime resident of Poynor and Frankston and a member of the Church of Christ in Frankston, TX. He was a



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janie Riley Vinson.



Left to cherish Mr. Riley's memory are his wife of 61 years, Billie Sammons Riley of Frankston; children Jill Hyde and husband Jeff of Mansfield, TX, Gay Pfund and husband Victor of Frankston, TX, Kyle Riley and wife Shannon of Poynor, TX, and Dena Jimenez and husband J.P. of Frankston, TX. He is also survived by many grandchildren, Clint Hyde and wife Leah, Caten Hyde and wife Kelsey, Gabrielle Pfund, Judson Riley, Jarrett Riley, John Riley Jimenez, and Briley Jimenez; two great-grandchildren, Colten and Riley Cate Hyde; and several nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Clint, Caten, Gabrielle, Judson, Jarrett, John Riley, and Briley, and sons in-law Jeff, Victor, and J.P. Honorary pallbearers include employees of the Frankston Dairy Queen and employees of Riley Farms.



Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Autry Funeral Home in Frankston, TX.



Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701, Rainbow House of Frankston, 110 S. Weldon St., Frankston, TX 75763, or a .



