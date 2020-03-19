Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Graveside service 1:00 PM Rose Lawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Herbert David "Dave" Randall, III, 80, of Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Dr. Mark Price officiating.



Dave passed away on March 16, 2020 in Tyler.



He was born on July 2, 1939 in Elmira, NY to the late Herbert David and Geraldine Randall. Dave graduated high school from Elmira Free Academy in 1957. He received his Bachelors of Science degree in Pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 1962. He enlisted in the



He was a loving husband, caring father, great encourager and good listener. Dave was committed to his Lord, work and family.



He is survived by his wife, Julia Randall; children Leslie Rene Randall, Terry Lynn Kleitzen and husband David, Marina Natalya Randall and Luda Marie Magers and husband Taylor; grandsons Aidan Shriefer and O'Brien Randall Magers and granddaughter Avelyn Marie Magers; brother Bruce Randall and wife Maureen; sister Kay Brockway and husband Mike; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Connie Fleming and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Mary Kay Wright; brother-in-law Cliff Wright.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Phil Randall and wife Gloria.



A visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Southside Baptist Church, friends, neighbors and family for the years of support through prayer, food, and kindness. The family would also like to thank Rose Rush, Encompass Health and Hospice of East Texas for their wonderful care of Dave.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Southside Baptist Church, Attention: Building Fund, 8875 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703.



Graveside services for Herbert David "Dave" Randall, III, 80, of Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Dr. Mark Price officiating.Dave passed away on March 16, 2020 in Tyler.He was born on July 2, 1939 in Elmira, NY to the late Herbert David and Geraldine Randall. Dave graduated high school from Elmira Free Academy in 1957. He received his Bachelors of Science degree in Pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 1962. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1962. Dave spent 29 years in the Navy and retired with the rank of Captain. After his service was complete, he continued his passion of pharmacy until his retirement from Brookshire's, store #51 in 2011.He was a loving husband, caring father, great encourager and good listener. Dave was committed to his Lord, work and family.He is survived by his wife, Julia Randall; children Leslie Rene Randall, Terry Lynn Kleitzen and husband David, Marina Natalya Randall and Luda Marie Magers and husband Taylor; grandsons Aidan Shriefer and O'Brien Randall Magers and granddaughter Avelyn Marie Magers; brother Bruce Randall and wife Maureen; sister Kay Brockway and husband Mike; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Connie Fleming and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Mary Kay Wright; brother-in-law Cliff Wright.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Phil Randall and wife Gloria.A visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Southside Baptist Church, friends, neighbors and family for the years of support through prayer, food, and kindness. The family would also like to thank Rose Rush, Encompass Health and Hospice of East Texas for their wonderful care of Dave.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Southside Baptist Church, Attention: Building Fund, 8875 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close