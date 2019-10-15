Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Funeral service 2:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Henry Lee (H.L.) McGee, Jr. of Tyler, are scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a reception & visitation at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Dawson and Rev. Bo Kelly officiating the service.



H.L. passed away at Hospice of East Texas on October 8, 2019. He was a graduate of Trinidad High School, East Texas University and



He was born July 16, 1934 in Trinidad, Texas to Henry & Ethel McGee where he grew up. He married Ruth Dulaney McGee, also from Trinidad on August 25th, 1956 and they just celebrated their 63rd anniversary.



After serving in the US Army he returned to live in Tyler, Texas. He worked in the district attorney's office and later became City Attorney of Tyler before going into Private Practice. For a brief time, he also served as City Attorney of Whitehouse, Texas. He was instrumental in getting a bank charter to open a bank in his hometown of Trinidad where he served as Chairman of the Board. He also served on the Board of Directors for Chandler State Bank.



After 41 years in Private Practice, he retired and moved to Georgia, bringing his 3 registered quarter horses, to be near his grand children. While in Georgia, he played in many different tennis leagues before returning to Tyler in 2013. He loved politics, the constitution and this country.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roy McGee, his sisters Henrietta McGee Tedford and Louise McGee Fugate.



He is survived by his wife Ruth, his daughter Jill McGee Buysman, his son Gavin McGee and his grandchildren Sean Buysman, Sara Buysman Hathaway, his sister Marsha McGee Kelly and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of East Texas.



Funeral services for Henry Lee (H.L.) McGee, Jr. of Tyler, are scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a reception & visitation at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Dawson and Rev. Bo Kelly officiating the service.H.L. passed away at Hospice of East Texas on October 8, 2019. He was a graduate of Trinidad High School, East Texas University and University of Texas School of Law where he was a member of Delta Theta Phi legal fraternity, on the honor roll, played football, softball, basketball and graduated in 1958. In the spring of 1958 he pitched for the softball team of Delta Theta Phi where they won the championship by a score of 5-4.He was born July 16, 1934 in Trinidad, Texas to Henry & Ethel McGee where he grew up. He married Ruth Dulaney McGee, also from Trinidad on August 25th, 1956 and they just celebrated their 63rd anniversary.After serving in the US Army he returned to live in Tyler, Texas. He worked in the district attorney's office and later became City Attorney of Tyler before going into Private Practice. For a brief time, he also served as City Attorney of Whitehouse, Texas. He was instrumental in getting a bank charter to open a bank in his hometown of Trinidad where he served as Chairman of the Board. He also served on the Board of Directors for Chandler State Bank.After 41 years in Private Practice, he retired and moved to Georgia, bringing his 3 registered quarter horses, to be near his grand children. While in Georgia, he played in many different tennis leagues before returning to Tyler in 2013. He loved politics, the constitution and this country.He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roy McGee, his sisters Henrietta McGee Tedford and Louise McGee Fugate.He is survived by his wife Ruth, his daughter Jill McGee Buysman, his son Gavin McGee and his grandchildren Sean Buysman, Sara Buysman Hathaway, his sister Marsha McGee Kelly and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of East Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close