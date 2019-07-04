Funeral service for Mr. Henry Bowie, 78 of Tyler will be held on Friday, Noon at New Hope Baptist Church, Bullard with Rev. Vincent Bowie, eulogist. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Bowie was born on January 4, 1941 and transitioned on June 27, 2019. Those left to cherish his memories are spouse, Lena Bowie, Tyler, sons, Kerwin Wade, California and LaBrent Bowie, Tyler; daughters, Shannon Bridges, Tennessee, Deirdre Mitchell, Tyler, Kizzy Cartwright and Brandi Mallard both of Dallas; three brothers, three sisters, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Public viewing will be 1-10pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 4, 2019