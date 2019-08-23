Funeral services for Henry Douglas Cain, "HD" are scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Rufus Pollard officiating. Interment will be held in Galilee Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Henry Douglas Cain was born December 7, 1942 to G.D. and Lue Vera Lewis Cain in Palestine, Texas.
He was a 1961 graduate of Henry High School Elkhart, Texas. At an early age he united with the Pine Hill Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas. After moving to Tyler, Texas, he united with Mount Calvary Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon, trustee, president of the Brotherhood , Male Chorus and the Men's Sunday School class.
On December 7, 1968, he married the love of his life, Arie Jones to this union 3 children were born.
He was employed by Gulf/Chevron Texaco Company where he retired after 32 years of service.
H.D. was preceded in death by his parents, G.D. and Lue Vera Cain, one sister, three brothers a loving Mother-in-law Eleece Jones.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Arie Jones Cain; Seven sons Darren Choice, Henry Fields, Michael Thompson, Henry Cain Jr., Kelvin Horace, James Cain, and Corey Cain. Three daughters Felicia Reece, Bonnie Lampkin, and Henrietta Spencer. 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. H.D. also leaves a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019