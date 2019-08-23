Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Funeral service 1:00 PM Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Henry Douglas Cain, "HD" are scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Rufus Pollard officiating. Interment will be held in Galilee Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Henry Douglas Cain was born December 7, 1942 to G.D. and Lue Vera Lewis Cain in Palestine, Texas.



He was a 1961 graduate of Henry High School Elkhart, Texas. At an early age he united with the Pine Hill Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas. After moving to Tyler, Texas, he united with Mount Calvary Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon, trustee, president of the Brotherhood , Male Chorus and the Men's Sunday School class.



On December 7, 1968, he married the love of his life, Arie Jones to this union 3 children were born.



He was employed by Gulf/Chevron Texaco Company where he retired after 32 years of service.



H.D. was preceded in death by his parents, G.D. and Lue Vera Cain, one sister, three brothers a loving Mother-in-law Eleece Jones.



He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Arie Jones Cain; Seven sons Darren Choice, Henry Fields, Michael Thompson, Henry Cain Jr., Kelvin Horace, James Cain, and Corey Cain. Three daughters Felicia Reece, Bonnie Lampkin, and Henrietta Spencer. 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. H.D. also leaves a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral services for Henry Douglas Cain, "HD" are scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Rufus Pollard officiating. Interment will be held in Galilee Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Henry Douglas Cain was born December 7, 1942 to G.D. and Lue Vera Lewis Cain in Palestine, Texas.He was a 1961 graduate of Henry High School Elkhart, Texas. At an early age he united with the Pine Hill Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas. After moving to Tyler, Texas, he united with Mount Calvary Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon, trustee, president of the Brotherhood , Male Chorus and the Men's Sunday School class.On December 7, 1968, he married the love of his life, Arie Jones to this union 3 children were born.He was employed by Gulf/Chevron Texaco Company where he retired after 32 years of service.H.D. was preceded in death by his parents, G.D. and Lue Vera Cain, one sister, three brothers a loving Mother-in-law Eleece Jones.He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Arie Jones Cain; Seven sons Darren Choice, Henry Fields, Michael Thompson, Henry Cain Jr., Kelvin Horace, James Cain, and Corey Cain. Three daughters Felicia Reece, Bonnie Lampkin, and Henrietta Spencer. 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. H.D. also leaves a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close