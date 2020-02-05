Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Dewie Welch Jr, was born in Henderson Texas on September 20, 1949 where he grew up with his sister. After Graduating from high school, he went to Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, and then joined the Army. After being honorably discharged, he worked at the Union Pacific Railroad for 23 years. After he retired, he worked as a substitute teacher at Jacksonville ISD. He was a faithful donator to many charities for kids and wounded warriors. He was an honorable man who put everyone's needs before his own. Henry is proceeded in death by his parents, Henry D Welch Sr, and Sybil Frances Linthicum. He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Bradford; His Sons, Philip Welch and Mike Welch; Daughter In Laws, Angela Welch and Cheri Welch; and his grandchildren, Destiny Welch, Brendan Welch, Caleb Welch, Emily Wear, Morgan Wear, Desiree Saddler, and Mazie Walton.



