Funeral service for Mr. Henry Brown, 66 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, 11am at New Beginnings Church of God in Christ with Rev. Gene E. Williams serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Brown was born on January 8, 1953 and transitioned on July 11, 2019. He was a resident of Smith County and a member of Fellowship Baptist. Left to cherish his memories are sons, Josh Brown of Colorado, Jeremy Brown of Dallas and Jody Brown of Tyler; brothers, Roger Brown and Robert Attaway both of Tyler; sister, Minister Patricia B. Williams of Tyler, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 19, 2019