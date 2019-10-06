Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Helene Gooch Garner McQueen was born May 12, 1939 in Suches, Georgia. The first of 10 children. She was the daughter of Arthur Gooch and Maggie L. Summerour. She died September 29, 2019.



Helene travelled extensively in her fashion career from San Francisco to New York to Dallas where she modeled for Neiman-Marcus. She served as a model and sales representative for Lilli Ann Fashion.



She then entered the design and architectural community as a consultant for quality designer furnishings and architectural components. She became Gallery Director for Trees of the Field at the Galleria Mall in Dallas until she and her husband relocated to Tyler in 2002.



Prior to coming to Tyler her interests were ball room dancing, ice skating, floral arranging and Toast Masters.



Arriving in Tyler, she worked for R. L. Davis for 3 years becoming acquainted with the local Market place. She then established Classic Boutique in Bergfeld Center to offer quality, classic fashion to the community in the surrounding area. Her greatest joy in recent years came from a loving friendship with her customers at Classic Boutique and in making the Estate Sale circuit with her sister, Joyce.



At her request, there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. It was her wish to be remembered as she was before she went to meet her Lord and Savior.



Helene is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jerry McQueen of Tyler and son, Michael Garner of Las Vegas.



Our thanks to Hospice of East Texas for the extraordinary kindness and care they extended to her .



