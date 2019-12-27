Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Gilmer Taylor, 90, of Tyler, died December 25, 2019. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Robert Lewis Gilmer and Haddie Vergie Gilmer on June 24, 1929.



There will be a 4:00 pm rosary, followed by a visitation at the Taylor's home on Friday, December 27, 2019. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on December 28, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located at 423 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX. Officiating the mass will be Father Hank Lanik and Father Gus Tharappel. She will be buried at St. Vincent Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana at 2:00 pm on December 28, 2019.



Helen and Donald Taylor were married for 63 years. They were natives of Shreveport. During her time in Tyler, Helen was involved in several organizations with her church and community.



She is survived by son Clif Taylor; daughter Vicki Mallory and husband Steve; daughter Patty Taylor; grandchildren John Taylor and wife Claudia, Sean Mallory and wife Virginia; great grandchildren Emma Taylor, Miles Taylor and Noah Taylor.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Taylor; son Bobby Taylor; grandson Brent Taylor; brother W.P. Gilmer; sisters Robie Thorton, Irene Dunwoody, Mary Louise Grey and Dorothy Swayse.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702.



Helen Gilmer Taylor, 90, of Tyler, died December 25, 2019. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Robert Lewis Gilmer and Haddie Vergie Gilmer on June 24, 1929.There will be a 4:00 pm rosary, followed by a visitation at the Taylor's home on Friday, December 27, 2019. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on December 28, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located at 423 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX. Officiating the mass will be Father Hank Lanik and Father Gus Tharappel. She will be buried at St. Vincent Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana at 2:00 pm on December 28, 2019.Helen and Donald Taylor were married for 63 years. They were natives of Shreveport. During her time in Tyler, Helen was involved in several organizations with her church and community.She is survived by son Clif Taylor; daughter Vicki Mallory and husband Steve; daughter Patty Taylor; grandchildren John Taylor and wife Claudia, Sean Mallory and wife Virginia; great grandchildren Emma Taylor, Miles Taylor and Noah Taylor.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Taylor; son Bobby Taylor; grandson Brent Taylor; brother W.P. Gilmer; sisters Robie Thorton, Irene Dunwoody, Mary Louise Grey and Dorothy Swayse.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close