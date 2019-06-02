Helen Lynch, 90, of Bogata, Texas, passed away May 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 10:00 am, at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2 from 4-6 pm.
Helen was born on May 9, 1929 in Wiergate, Texas to Eugene and Lilly Jordan. She married James William Lynch on November 26, 1947. Helen was a licensed minister and frequently ministered to various nursing homes. She was a member of Hosanna Full Gospel Church in Tyler and Bogata Church of God in Bogata, Texas.
Mrs. Lynch was preceded in death by parents, her husband, one brother and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Richard Lynch and his wife Kristy of Bogata; daughter Ruthie Head and her husband Richard of Burleson; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and her sister Dorothy Miller and husband J.D. of Jasper, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wayland Fannin, Kris Smith, Kelsa Blair, Doug Lynch, Lee Miller, Greg Springer.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 2, 2019