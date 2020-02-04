Heather Lynn Davis, daughter of Tommy Davis (Frankston), went to be with Jesus on January 26, 2020 at the age of 45.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheryl Davis Harrington.



She is survived by her son, David Alexandar James, and her partner of 21 years, Jeff Bunce.



She leaves behind her sister, Andrea Knight (Blake) nephews, a niece, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



She loved watching movies with her dog Lily, and baking her famous Butterhorn Rolls.



A memorial will be held at her home on March 7th.



Special thanks to friends Nicole and Vada, as well as the ICU nursing staff at UT Health, Jacksonville, for her exquisite care in her final days.

