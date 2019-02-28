Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel "Vern" Pamplin. View Sign

Vern was born March 17, 1930, in Red River County, Texas. She passed away Feb. 21, 2019. She moved to Dallas County area as a child and grew up in Carrollton, where she graduated from Carrollton High School with honors.



She continued her education at Paris Junior College graduating with an Associate's Degree in Medical Records. Vern went on to work as a medical records transcriptionist. She moved to Tyler in 1972 where she continued her career, retiring as Director of Medical Records from Mother Frances Hospital.



Vern was a devoted member of Azalea Gardens Church of God in Tyler. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, reading, and cooking. Vern was a kind-hearted, spiritual woman who was devoted to her family and God. She was beloved by all that knew her and was referred to as "Saint Vern" by her closest family members.



Vern was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Cordlia Wilson and her parents, Floyd and Velma Pamplin. She leaves behind a sister, Shirley Pamplin Thompson; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Linda Pamplin; nieces, Debbie Mayo, Amy Gay, and Vanessa Pamplin; nephew, Ty Thompson; 3 great-nieces; 3 great-nephews; 3 great-great-nieces and 3 great-great-nephews.



Memorial services will be held March 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Azalea Gardens Church of God in Tyler with Rev. C.W. Goforth presiding. There will be a fellowship immediately following the memorial service in which all family and friends are invited to attend. Vern will be laid to rest on March 2, 2019, in Woodland (TX) Cemetery at 11 a.m. Flowers or memorials are asked to be sent to the church at 11788 Hwy 64, Tyler, TX 75707.

