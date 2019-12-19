Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Graveside service 3:00 PM Emory City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Visitation for Hazel Marie Webb Hampton, 95, of Tyler will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler on December 21, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Burial will be a graveside service at 3pm in Emory at Emory City Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Rhoads officiating.



Hazel went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas Home Place in Tyler. She was born on February 22, 1924 in Paola, Kansas to Orma F. Webb and Edna Mae McCaulla Webb. Hazel was a member of Pollard Methodist Church in Tyler and was a member of Eastern Star for many years. She loved Bingo, puzzles, Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Jed M. Hampton; sister, Edith Maddux; sister, Mayetta Gentry; brother, Damon Webb; and grandson, Kevin Parker.



She is survived by her loving family including brother, Jackie Webb; sister, Dorothy Powell; children, Barbara Parker and Helen Streety; grandchildren, Theresa Roach, Tammye Mayfield, Stephen Jenkins, Keith Parker, Candace Gilbert and Paul Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Christie Blaine, Marcus Vaughn, Melissa Gonzalez, Nick Mayfield, Amanda Landram, Michael Jenkins, and Jayce Parker. She had 15 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews all of which she loved dearly.



Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Parker, Nick Mayfield, Marcus Vaughn, Stephen Jenkins, Don Blaine, Joel Gonzalez, Herbert Roach and Robert Parker.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation at 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.



