Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel M. Barrett, 73, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Liberty Winona Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Billy P. Cleaver as eulogist. Burial will be in Harris Creek Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Barrett died December 30, 2019. She was born December 2, 1946.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Admitra Mills and parents. Survivors include husband, Tommy Barrett, Jr.; son, Ronnie Mills; 3 daughters, Sarah Moss, Latrina Barrett and Quishonda "Chell" Brown; 3 brothers; and 4 sisters.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020