Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Viewing 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Holy Ghost Gospel Temple

A Homegoing Celebration for Hattie Mae Brooks of Tyler has been scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 1:00 PM at Holy Ghost Gospel Temple with Elder Billy Tennyson officiating. Interment will be held in Carmel Cemetery in Lindale, TX.



Hattie Mae Tennyson was born October 17, 1950 in Lindale, Texas to I.V. Tennyson and Hattie V. Mayfield Tennyson.



She attended Bragg Morris High School and later worked at Levis Strauss and Trane Company.



She was a member of Friendship Church of God in Christ, Lindale. Hattie departed this earthly life on August 27, 2019.



She was preceded in death by parents, daughter Theresa Tennyson, 3 brothers and 1 granddaughter.



Those left to cherish her memory, loving husband Patrick Cook. Four daughters Angela Black, Julia Black, June Black and Tammy Brooks all of Tyler. Two brothers Willie Tennyson and Glenn Paul Tennyson; 4 sisters Addie Bell Edwards, Shirley Anderson, Pricilla Bowie and Vickie Crawford. 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a host of many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00PM.

