Funeral services for Mr. Harvey Lee Thompson, Jr, 29 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday October 5, 2019 11:00 AM at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. eulogist. Interment will be held in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Harvey Lee Thompson, Jr. was born to Harvey Thompson, Sr and Gwendolyn Rainey Thompson on September 6, 1990 in Tyler, Texas. Harvey attended Tyler public schools and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, class of 2009. Harvey graduated from Tyler Junior College with an Associate of Arts in Social Work.



Harvey was a member of St. Louis Baptist Church.



He was employed with ADI of Tyler. Nothing was more important to him than family, friends, music, competing in Madden or 2K and eating.



Harvey departed this life on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



He leaves to cherish his loving memories; parents Harvey and Gwen Thompson. Sister, Pamela McGinnis. Two brothers, Bryant Thompson and Phil Cross. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 4:00-8:00 PM.

