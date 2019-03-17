Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Friedlander Jr.. View Sign

Harry Friedlander, Jr. peacefully passed on to Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus and his loving wife on March 13, 2019.



He was born January 17, 1922 in Tyler, Texas to Harry Friedlander, Sr. and Lorena Bundy Friedlander. Harry worked for the family business until going to work for Brookshire Grocery Company in 1952 until his retirement in 1986 as V.P. of Produce Operations. He also served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After retirement his hobbies included restoring antique tractors and eventually a couple of antique semi trucks. He loved taking his restorations to many tractor and truck shows. He was a member of Lone Star Antique Tractor and Engine Assoc. and East Texas Antique Tractor and Engine Assoc.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife Neta Mae "Neill" Friedlander and Brother Loren Friedlander.



He is survived by his 3 children, Stephen and wife Lana Friedlander of Tyler, Sue and husband Herb Reiner of Heath and Harriett and husband Steve DeWoody of New Braunfels; 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren.



Honorary pallbearers are members of Lone Star Tractor and Engine Assoc. and East Texas Antique Tractor and Engine Assoc.



Pallbearers are Morris Ricketts, Charles Parmley, Don McGuffin, Guy Lambright, Tony Clemens and David Richardson.



The family will have visitation Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Graveside services will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Bro. Jerry Hawbaker officiating. To view online, please go to



215 E. Front St.

Tyler , TX 75702

